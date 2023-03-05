Frax Share (FXS) Price Down 6.4% This Week

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Frax Share has a market cap of $729.30 million and $35.08 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One Frax Share token can currently be purchased for about $9.80 or 0.00043668 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00423265 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.36 or 0.28609906 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,452,699 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is a non-stable, utility token that holds rights to governance and all utility of the Frax protocol. It has a highly governance-minimized approach to designing trustless money and eschews DAO-like active management. FXS tokens can be used for adding/adjusting collateral pools, adjusting various fees, and refreshing the rate of the collateral ratio. The FXS token has the potential for upside and downside utility of the system, and the supply is initially set to 100 million tokens at genesis. The design of the protocol is such that FXS would be largely deflationary in supply as long as FRAX demand grows.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.