Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Frontline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Frontline from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NYSE FRO opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. Frontline has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Frontline will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Amundi raised its holdings in Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Frontline in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Frontline by 3,051.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

