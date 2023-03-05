Gaotu Techedu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 12,555 call options on the company. This is an increase of 91% compared to the average daily volume of 6,562 call options.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOTU. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 3,434.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 357,323 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 549.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 677,058 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, December 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price objective for the company.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

GOTU traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $5.16. 19,795,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,987. Gaotu Techedu has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 516.52 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

