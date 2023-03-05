GensoKishi Metaverse Price Down 7.1% Over Last 7 Days (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market cap of $231.65 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00422118 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,389.65 or 0.28532413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.