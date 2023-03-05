Gifto (GTO) Trading Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gifto (GTO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 5th. Gifto has a market cap of $58.17 million and approximately $12.01 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One Gifto token can now be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Gifto

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

