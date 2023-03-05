Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by KWB Wealth

KWB Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,867,436 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.28. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

