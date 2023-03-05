GMX (GMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $583.78 Million

GMX (GMX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 5th. During the last week, GMX has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $583.78 million and $29.78 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMX token can now be purchased for about $68.54 or 0.00305808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00423524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,433.11 or 0.28627424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s launch date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,988,358 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,517,844 tokens. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform’s generated fees.”

According to CryptoCompare, "GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees."

