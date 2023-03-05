Governance OHM Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,682.40 or 0.11952349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Governance OHM has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Governance OHM has a market cap of $196.16 million and $531,863.80 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002094 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.89 or 0.00423381 BTC.
- FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.65 or 0.28617782 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000223 BTC.
Governance OHM Token Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Governance OHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governance OHM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.