Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.50% of Graham worth $12,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 365,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Graham by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Graham by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GHC opened at $626.45 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $681.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $635.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $607.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.74%.

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total transaction of $79,063.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.06, for a total transaction of $43,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,859.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.68, for a total value of $79,063.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,662.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

