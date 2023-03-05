Green Brick Partners, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 7.81. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $34.22.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.