HC Wainwright Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CareDx in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for CareDx’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CareDx’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CDNA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CareDx from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $481.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. CareDx has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in CareDx by 34.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 61.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 80.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in CareDx by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,021.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 2,819 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $48,345.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 575,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,875,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 3,269 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $51,486.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,621. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,069 shares of company stock valued at $447,903. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its products include AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

