Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) PT Raised to GBX 1,950

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,750 ($21.12) to GBX 1,950 ($23.53) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HIK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.17) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,700 ($20.51) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.38) to GBX 1,740 ($21.00) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,814 ($21.89).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,758 ($21.21) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,693.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,476.62. The company has a market capitalization of £3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,511.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,137 ($25.79).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.74%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,714.29%.

In other news, insider Deneen Vojta bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,703 ($20.55) per share, for a total transaction of £17,030 ($20,550.26). 29.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.