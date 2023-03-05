HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF) Short Interest Update

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited (OTCMKTS:HKCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,002,300 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the January 31st total of 8,038,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50,011.5 days.

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Price Performance

Shares of HKCVF remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC upgraded HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

About HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments

HK Electric Investments and HK Electric Investments Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong Island and Lamma Island. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 6 coal-fired units, 5 oil-fired gas turbine units, 3 gas-fired combined-cycle units, 1 solar power system, and 1 wind turbine with an installed capacity of 3,617 megawatts.

