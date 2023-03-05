Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

HHC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BWS Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $86.67.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $84.59 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.82 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 41,446 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.15 per share, with a total value of $3,031,774.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,837,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,515,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 659,327 shares of company stock valued at $49,696,180. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,659,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,120,000 after buying an additional 32,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

