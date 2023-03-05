Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,170,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 31st total of 8,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 2,017.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,782 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.47.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

HBM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,639. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.95.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

