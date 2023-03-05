Immutable X (IMX) Trading Up 12% This Week

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $614.67 million and approximately $46.15 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00004802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

Immutable X Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

