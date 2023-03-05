IndiGG Trading 32.5% Lower This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and $55,634.13 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IndiGG token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0760 or 0.00000339 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, IndiGG has traded down 32.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.67 or 0.00421852 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,399.34 or 0.28514421 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000223 BTC.

IndiGG Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG is an Indian gaming guild aimed at building a platform for gamers to discover the future of gaming and embark on a journey into virtual worlds with digital property rights and earning rights. Alongside, IndiGG is also actively partnering with the best gaming studios globally and locally and playing a crucial role in their foray into the Indian market to build the Indian market from the ground up with high-quality Web3 games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

