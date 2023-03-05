Insider Selling: Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN) Insider Sells £37,031.94 in Stock

Wynnstay Group Plc (LON:WYN – Get Rating) insider Gareth Davies sold 6,974 shares of Wynnstay Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 531 ($6.41), for a total transaction of £37,031.94 ($44,686.79).

Wynnstay Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON WYN opened at GBX 526 ($6.35) on Friday. Wynnstay Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 497 ($6.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 658 ($7.94). The company has a market cap of £117.51 million, a PE ratio of 649.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 553.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 590.99.

Wynnstay Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a GBX 11.60 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Wynnstay Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Wynnstay Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,098.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Wynnstay Group

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wynnstay Group in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Wynnstay Group Plc manufactures and supplies agricultural products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agriculture and Specialist Agricultural Merchanting segments. The Agriculture segment offers animal nutrition products to the agricultural market; and seeds, fertilizers, and agro-chemicals to arable and grassland farmers, as well as markets grains.

