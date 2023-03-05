Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE) Short Interest Up 23.5% in February

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the January 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 1,602.4% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of INTE stock remained flat at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.65.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

