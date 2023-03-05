Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Short Interest Down 18.8% in February

Inter & Co, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the January 31st total of 455,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 445,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Inter & Co, Inc. in the third quarter worth about $9,986,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $8,541,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 252.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 3,391,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,037,000 after buying an additional 2,427,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. by 396.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,384,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,903,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co, Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter & Co Inc. alerts:

Inter & Co, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,399. Inter & Co, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Inter & Co, Inc.

INTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $4.20 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Inter & Co, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.73.

(Get Rating)

Inter & Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the banking, securities, insurance brokerage, marketplace, asset management, and services businesses. The company's Banking segment offers banking products and services, including checking accounts, cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services.

