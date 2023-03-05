Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
KBWD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,516. The company has a market capitalization of $372.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $19.81.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.
The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
