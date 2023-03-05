Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,100 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 31st total of 173,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

KBWD stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.11. The company had a trading volume of 64,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,516. The company has a market capitalization of $372.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $13.57 and a 1-year high of $19.81.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th were paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

