Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Down 15.9% in February

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 31st total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITIC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 693.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 11,577 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 39.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITIC traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.61. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $210.40. The company has a market capitalization of $297.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company engaged in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC), investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary, Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust), and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

