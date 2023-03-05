iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, March 7th

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX – Get Rating)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, March 7th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, March 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN Price Performance

BATS VXX opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new position in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN by 227.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

