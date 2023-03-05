iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,251 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $72.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $60.73 and a 1-year high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

