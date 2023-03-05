iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Karpus Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Karpus Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Karpus Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Karpus Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $161,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 525,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,417,000 after purchasing an additional 192,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $406.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $400.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.50.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

