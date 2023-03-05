JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Short Interest Update

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,260,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the January 31st total of 11,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,866,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,540,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. JD.com has a 12-month low of $33.17 and a 12-month high of $69.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.39 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About JD.com

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on JD.com from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on JD.com from $60.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.91.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

