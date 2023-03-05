Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 954,800 shares, a drop of 16.2% from the January 31st total of 1,138,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JRVMF stock remained flat at $0.13 during trading on Friday. 1,765,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,463. Jervois Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

