JUMPN (JST) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1,118.53 Billion

JUMPN (JST) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, JUMPN has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. JUMPN has a total market capitalization of $1,118.53 billion and approximately $0.26 worth of JUMPN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUMPN token can currently be bought for $11.19 or 0.00056964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUMPN

JUMPN’s genesis date was April 24th, 2022. JUMPN’s total supply is 99,999,999,899 tokens. JUMPN’s official message board is medium.com/@jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official Twitter account is @jumpnofficial. JUMPN’s official website is jumpn.today.

JUMPN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JUMPN (JST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JUMPN has a current supply of 99,999,999,899 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JUMPN is 11.18532375 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jumpn.today.”

