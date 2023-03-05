Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $32.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

