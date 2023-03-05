Kava (KAVA) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $339.57 million and $10.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003509 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00071242 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00053270 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000282 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023668 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 432,037,966 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.