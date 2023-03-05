Kava Price Hits $0.80 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Kava has a market cap of $344.29 million and approximately $12.98 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kava has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00003548 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00072966 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00054217 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000291 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009207 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00024196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000236 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 431,801,254 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

