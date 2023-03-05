Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Update

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the January 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 369.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kearny Financial by 908.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Kearny Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRNY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 166,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,852. Kearny Financial has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.62.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Kearny Financial had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.20 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

About Kearny Financial

(Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of Kearny Bank. Its services include deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.