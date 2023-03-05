Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

WBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

