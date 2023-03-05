Kepos Capital LP Takes Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $666,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $724,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:WBD opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.