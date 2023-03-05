Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Raises Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 9.1% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,579,000 after buying an additional 424,504 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,436,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,094,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,201,000 after buying an additional 95,098 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,154,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,633,000 after buying an additional 29,751 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $264.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.07. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

