Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the January 31st total of 4,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 897,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.46.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after buying an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 24,835 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.
Kilroy Realty Stock Performance
Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kilroy Realty (KRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.