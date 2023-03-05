Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Short Interest Down 21.3% in February

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the January 31st total of 322,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 126,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimball International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 586.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International Price Performance

Shares of KBAL stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,100. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kimball International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $251.23 million, a P/E ratio of -13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04.

Kimball International Dividend Announcement

Kimball International ( NASDAQ:KBAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $182.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimball International will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is -69.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KBAL. Benchmark began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

About Kimball International

(Get Rating)

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.