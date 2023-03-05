Kinloch Capital LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE:NUE opened at $178.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average is $141.72. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.97 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

