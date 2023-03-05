KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $2.83 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. cut its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.59. 1,708,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,885. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 69.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WEC. TheStreet upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

