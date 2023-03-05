Knoll Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,886 shares during the quarter. Altimmune makes up about 1.3% of Knoll Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Knoll Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Altimmune worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 14.8% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,442,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,965,000 after purchasing an additional 442,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 26.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 257,116 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 306.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 828,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altimmune by 50.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 998,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 332,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

In related news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $300,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALT opened at $11.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.40. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

