Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Decreases Stock Position in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lessened its stake in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,065 shares during the quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.29% of African Gold Acquisition worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of African Gold Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

African Gold Acquisition Stock Performance

African Gold Acquisition stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

African Gold Acquisition Company Profile

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. African Gold Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

