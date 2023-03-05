Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $112.42 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,005,732 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,587 shares during the period. SEA accounts for approximately 13.7% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $112,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kora Management LP boosted its holdings in SEA by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,974,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 210,800 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 4.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SEA by 30.3% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 81,742 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 16.4% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SEA by 45.6% during the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,262,384 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,114 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SE. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.25.

NYSE:SE opened at $65.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $136.43.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

