Kopernik Global Investors LLC Acquires 39,326 Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the quarter. Korea Electric Power comprises approximately 1.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 0.13% of Korea Electric Power worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 88,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 187,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 49.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Korea Electric Power by 64.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Stock Up 1.5 %

KEP stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $10.18.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

