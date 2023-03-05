Kopernik Global Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC cut its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,742 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for 0.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 68.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,999,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,943 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 112.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after acquiring an additional 769,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of AerCap by 124.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,651,000 after acquiring an additional 741,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

NYSE AER opened at $63.88 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $37.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. It also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

