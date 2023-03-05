Kopernik Global Investors LLC Has $74.16 Million Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,543 shares during the period. Range Resources comprises about 8.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Range Resources worth $74,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,514,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,886 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $27.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.45. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Range Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.29.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

