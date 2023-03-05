Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Korea Electric Power Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KEP opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. Korea Electric Power has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Institutional Trading of Korea Electric Power

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 88,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 4.1% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 187,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the third quarter worth $325,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 49.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 2.4% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

