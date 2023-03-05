Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 4,033 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 70.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.32. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.23 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

