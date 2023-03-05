Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,204 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,955,000 after buying an additional 144,060 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after buying an additional 808,987 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,190,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in RingCentral by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 492,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,476,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised RingCentral from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RingCentral from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral Price Performance

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,613,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $29,191.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,770,388.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,803 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

