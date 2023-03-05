Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 14,312 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,312 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKM. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 145.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth $44,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 548.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKM. StockNews.com upgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Nomura cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Stock Up 1.8 %

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

NYSE:SKM opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.73. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44.

(Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication and internet services. Its products include mobile phones, wireless data, information communication, and others. The company was founded on March 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.