Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,558 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,945,327 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $87,851,000 after purchasing an additional 906,881 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 61,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,928 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $63.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

