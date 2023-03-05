Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 57,955 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 1.5 %

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

NASDAQ WBD opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.