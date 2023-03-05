Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 57,955 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.98.
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
